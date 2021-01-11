Michael B Jordan & Lori Harvey Are In A Relationship, Make It Official Through Instagram

Last few months have been really good ones if we talk about blooming relations. While some celebs added a tag of ‘official’ to their rumoured relation, others went one step ahead to tie the knot. Now, the latest to join the list is Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey.

The buzz around the couple started a few months back. They were spotted together on a pre-Thanksgiving trip. Also, they were seen heading for a New Year’s celebration together. Now, all such spottings and talks have got a nod of confirmation from the duo, that too on Instagram.

Just an hour ago, Lori Harvey took to Instagram and shared polaroid pictures. In one Lori is seen with closed eyes, a big smile and Michael B Jordan almost plants a kiss on her cheek. In another picture, both are standing close to each other. Lori captioned her post with a brown heart emoji, which is usually used to express love and mutual affection.

Just a bit earlier of Lori Harvey, Michael B Jordan too shared a picture of two standing in darkness. He captioned it with sparkles emoji, which is used to express excitement and love.

Well, that’s enough of proof the duo is very much given a nod to their rumoured relationship. We’re really happy for them and wish them years of togetherness.

Meanwhile, in November 2020, the Black Panther actor was named People’s magazine’s se*iest man alive. He apparently has become the third Black actor in a row to be given the annual pop-culture honour. Jordan told People magazine in an interview that “It’s a good club to be part of.” The 33-year-old actor had said says that this title gave him a cool feeling. Jordan, whose title was announced on the TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, follows singer John Legend and British actor Idris Elba, who was named the se*iest man alive in 2019 and 2018.

