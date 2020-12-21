Black Panther 2 and what it will bring for the audience is one of the most anticipated things across the globe. While Chadwick Boseman’s death is still very much a void that will always be present, who will take his legacy ahead has been the biggest topic of discussion. While Letitia Wright’s Shuri was speculated to be that, the latest update now says that the studio is also considering bringing M’Baku at the centre of it all. Read on to know more about the same.

Advertisement

The last we knew and fans were also agreed was that the studio was planning to give the Black Panther title to Shuri, King T’Challa’s sister played by Letitia Wright. Considering her cleverness and the talent that she posses she is one of the most prominent opponents to take the legacy ahead. Making its way to the mainstream is the update today.

Advertisement

As per a report in We Got This Covered, Marvel now has plans to give the BP title to M’Baku in Black Panther 2. Played by Winston Duke, the character has been pivotal in the film. As per Daniel Richtman revealed that the studio wants to give Duke the title. The possibility is also that both Shuri and M’Baku will get it just for this one film.

“Marvel thinking of making M’Baku Black Panther now,” says Richtman. “Shuri may not get it anymore, or it could be both of them for this one movie or one or the other, they are undecided.”

As per the same report, Letitia Wright missing her big chance with Black Panther 2, can also be the result of the controversy that surrounded her last week. She had posted an anti-vaccine video which grabbed attention and criticism followed. Some of her comments were also labelled transphobic and she had to be at a receiving end of a backlash due to that too.

What is your take on M’Baku becoming the Black Panther in the sequel? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Ariana Grande Announces Her Engagement Leaving Millions Of Heart Broken!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube