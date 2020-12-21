Elliot Page made it to the headlines after he opened up about his gender. A lot of Hollywood celebrities have come out in support of the actor, but we did not get to see him after the announcement.

On Sunday, the Oscar nominee shared his first selfie since his December 1 gender affirmation to thank fans for their love and support. Continue reading further to check out his selfie.

Elliot Page looked happy and content in the selfie he posted. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” the Canadian 33-year-old transgender trailblazer, who boasts 8.5M social media followers wrote. His post continued, “Your love and support have been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline. See you in 2021!”

Elliot Page’s Instagram post received glowing comments from his former X-Men co-star Shawn Ashmore, Pose star Indya Moore, and disabled IMG Model Jillian Mercado.

Earlier this month, Elliot (born Ellen Philpotts-Page) revealed he now uses both he/him and they/them pronouns. He described himself as transgender and non-binary.

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” the There’s Something in the Water director explained. “I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity, and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.” Elliot Page continued, “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows, and the more I thrive.”

Elliot previously came out as a lesbian in 2014 during a speech at the Human Rights Campaign’s ‘Time to Thrive’ conference in Las Vegas.

Well, what do you think of Elliot Page’s selfie? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

