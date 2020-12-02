Recently, Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page took to social media and announced that he is a transgender. Many celebrities from the entertainment world came in support of him including, Ellen DeGeneres and Miley Cyrus. Read the article to know the full story.

Announcing her big decision, Elliot wrote, “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

Elliot concluded by writing, “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. A. the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Miley Cyrus commented on Elliot’s post and wrote, “Elliot rules,” with six black hearts. Anna Paquin also took to the comments section on Elliot’s IG post and wrote, “Sending you ALL the love and support Elliot!”

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres expressed on Twitter, “Sending love to my friend, @TheElliotPage. You inspire me with your strength, courage and honesty.”

James Gunn wrote, “Elliot, I love you, so much, I’m proud of you, and admire you. Please keep being a beacon of courage, compassion, and strength for all of us.”

Ian McKellen tweeted, “Thanks Elliot for sharing your journey with the world. Yours is a voice that needs to be heard, to encourage and educate us all.”

Olivia Munn showed her support to Elliot Page by simply tweeting, “I love you Elliot.”

