The Grammy-winning singer Miley Cyrus is known for her free energy and chill vibes, making her a favorite star for all. But surprisingly the singer once scared the pop star, Ariana Grande with her mischievous flirting skills. In one of her past TikTok videos, Cyrus reflected back on her 2015 cover performance of Crowded House’s 1986 classic, Don’t Dream It’s Over, with Grande.

Looking back at their performance video, the Flower singer shared that she nearly scared Grande off with her flirting. The Hannah Montana star also became vocal about her strong friendship with the 7 Rings star. “I was flirting with her, and she was a little scared. We were having fun. Ariana’s a real friend. There’s never been a time where I’ve asked her to do something that was important to me that she didn’t come through, and the same thing for me with her,” Miley Cyrus stated in her TikTok video, as retrieved via PEOPLE.

The two celebrities had collaborated multiple times in the past. They even joined hands together for the 2019 single, Don’t Call Me Angel, with Lana Del Rey. Their multiple past collaborations speak volumes about their strong friendship. During her appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Cyrus clarified how her friendship with Ariana Grande is not superficial rather it’s based on genuine companionship.

“It’s really stupid, and it’s not really a real friendship, and you probably talk where everyone can see it more than you talk privately. If I ever see anything, and I never even know if it’s true or not, ’cause people say crazy s**t about me all the time, but I’ll just text her and say, ‘You know, I’m really thinking about you, and if you ever want to talk to me…’ She (Ariana Grande) is kind of one of my favorite artists right now,” Cyrus stated. It appears that Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande share quite a long history of friendship.

Cryus will soon drop her upcoming ninth album, Something Beautiful, scheduled to be released on 30 May 2025.

