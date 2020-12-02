Sometime back we had shared the good news for all The Morning Show fans. We had told you that this show is coming back with its second instalment. We know that watching Jennifer Aniston again on your screens is going to be a joyous ride. And, what we are going to tell you now will make you jump with joy.

Advertisement

The series, which stars Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carrell apart from Jennifer was a hit with viewers and critics alike. It originally debuted to mixed reviews, but as the story progressed, viewers warmed up to the series, and the season eventually garnered three Golden Globe nominations: two individual acting nods for Aniston and Witherspoon, in addition to a best drama nomination. And now Aniston is back to work.

Advertisement

Yes! You heard that right. Jennifer Aniston has made her way back on the sets of The Morning Show season 2, and she’s sharing inside pictures. Jennifer had kicked off filming of the new season earlier this year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the production team to halt shoot. The shoot has finally resumed, but Jennifer is taking all the necessary precautions on sets. She took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she was in her character but wore a face shield before she went on camera.

Jennifer Aniston sported a coal coloured ensemble for the scene and sported her oversized boxed specs in the selfie. She captioned the picture, “Back to work”. In another shot, a member of the crew sat behind the on-set monitor, checking a scene featuring the Friends alum. In the shot, Jennifer was seen seated on the driver’s seat of her car. She shared the picture and wrote, “I love my crew.”

In the third shot, the actress shared a picture of her lipstick print on a tissue paper placed on a bunch of make-up brushes. Check out the photos below:





As reported earlier, The Morning Show season 2 was in the final stage of the filming its first two episodes. The episodes were shot as a block at the time before filming was suspended on March 12. The publication back had reported in October that Steve Carell was yet to film his scenes in the opening scenes in the new season. It is also reported that the new season is expected to reflect the pandemic. We are very excited to see Jennifer Aniston back to work. What about you?

Must Read: The Ellen Show: Justin Bieber Shares He & Hailey Aren’t Planning Babies Soon & Here’s Why!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube