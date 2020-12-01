Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7 is one of the most awaited upcoming films globally. The movie is the 7th part of the insanely successful MI franchise and is expected to take the value to another level.

Mission Impossible 7 is currently being shot in Rome. Tom Cruise and his co-star Hayley Atwell are trying to give their best to the film amid pandemic. But it’s heartening to see that our protagonist is leaving no stone unturned to keep himself safe.

Tom Cruise is known for doing some really risky stunts on his own when it comes to his action films. But he knows the stakes are huge and hence being extra cautious on the sets of MI7. We say so because the superstar was spotted by the paparazzi wearing not one but two masks on the sets.

Reportedly, Tom along with Hayley Atwell was shooting a major car chase scene for the film. And in between the takes, he was seen getting along with the team and also the fans who came to catch his glimpse.

Meanwhile, recent images from the sets also revealed that Tom almost flipped a yellow Fiat 500 car while shooting a chase scene across the city centre. While driving the car around the city centre, the small yellow vehicle that had Tom Cruise behind the wheel hit a cobblestone brick and nearly flipped over.

Recently Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson were also snapped in Venice rehearsing an action scene of Mission Impossible 7. The said pictures featured The Knight And Day carrying a large black bag over one shoulder and passing orders over a walkie. He was flanked by Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson, who were also seen carrying equally heavy bags.

A day before this, pictures of Hayley Atwell engaging in hand-to-hand combat with Esai Morales over a bridge in the canal city also went viral on social media.

Mission Impossible 7 stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson. It also features Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Henry Czerny. The film is currently scheduled to release on November 19, 2021.

