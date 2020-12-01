Continuing the legacy of #MondayMotivation, we are here with yet another motivational quote ft. Tom Hardy. This isn’t any of the dialogue from any of his films, but the quote has been going viral on social media is been claimed to be from his real-life interview.

Tom Hardy has always been an extremely polite and down-to-earth actor when it comes to carrying an aura around him. This quote of his indeed makes his fans adore him more.

In one of his interviews with GQ, Tom Hardy was asked what he does to become a better man? A great man? To which he has said, “A great man is largely forgotten by the public. He doesn’t stand on top of a mountain waving a flag saying, ‘Look at me—I’m a great man.’ A great man often disappears into the ether. Hardly anyone notices that he was even there, apart from his family and close friends. He was reliable. He showed up. He was there. He was useful where he could be. He made mistakes. Tried to make better of those mistakes. Doesn’t mean you have to cure cancer or understand the theory of relativity. It’s not necessarily as rock-and-roll or as cool as you might think. Part of being a great man is accepting that. To dare to be average and normal is actually a pathway to becoming a great man. To have more humility. To accept responsibility more. To just get on with what’s in front of your face. And to leave no fucking indelible mark of your ever being here, apart from the fact that you were there for your family to the best of your ability. It’s not an easy task. I’ll probably fuck it up”

Tom Hardy then was asked, “But it’s hard to be average and normal when you have a…” To which he interrupted the question and added, A job that says ‘Look at me! Aren’t I great? Or special?’ I’m not worrying about my diamond-studded shoes or, you know, my privileges. That would be ridiculous. I got lucky. I love what I do. I’m going to fucking ride it until the wheels fall off. Do what you love doing, do it well—everything should fit into place. And if you happen to make money doing it, lucky cunt. But there’s no difference between a $5 performance and a $50 million performance to me. You know what I mean? My work wouldn’t change depending on how much money you gave me. I have no desire to be a star. I’d like to be normal. ‘Cause I’m already nuts anyway. I don’t fucking need to be any further crazy.”

