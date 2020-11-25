Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who owns the Kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers, says the upcoming docu-feature, Sons Of The Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers, aims to tell the unfiltered story of Kabaddi players and inspire budding players to achieve their goals through teamwork.

“Kabaddi is one sport that cannot be played well without teamwork, and that is the ethos of our Jaipur Pink Panthers family.’ promises to take the audience on a motivational ride as the players and the team aim to win the seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League. I believe, we have created a show that will engage and inspire the audience,” said Abhishek.

The trailer of the show was released on Tuesday and is directed by two-time BAFTA Scotland winner Alex Gale. It is an unscripted sports docu-series that offers a locker-room view into the players’ world, love for one of the country’s oldest sports and the team’s persistence to win. We are sure that Abhishek Bachchan fans will be too excited about this.

Abhishek is currently basking in the success of his recent Netflix release Ludo. His chemistry with his cute little co-star Inaayat Verma is loved by all.

Well, talking about the Kabaddi show, it premieres on Amazon Prime Video on December 4.

