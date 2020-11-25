Hrithik Roshan is very rightly called the Greek God of Bollywood. Is there anyone who does not think that Hrithik is anything less than s*xy? Especially after his stint in Dhoom 2, the actor has become a synonym to the word s*xy. But do you know, there were three actors whom Hrithik took inspiration from for his role in the movie?

The actor, who received immense praise from the audience and critics for his role in the movie, revealed in a post on Instagram that he took inspiration from three actors for it. Continue reading further to know more about it.

Spilling the beans on prepping up for his character ‘Aryan’ in Dhoom 2, Hrithik Roshan said that Aryan was a side of him that he didn’t know existed. He remembered breathing and meditating many times a day to find that composure which he could envision Aryan having but had no idea how to produce.

Hrithik Roshan also added that he was inspired by three actors, namely Bruce Willis, Pierce Brosnan, and Mr Amitabh Bachchan, for his pauses. According to him, he threw all three of them into a mixer and out came Aryan. Hrithik also added that a bit of Aryan would live on forever inside him. Check out his Instagram post below:

Hrithik shared a few collages of his several looks from the movie on Instagram. He credited stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania for making him look s*xy on-screen and wrote, “DHOOM2 was my induction into the school of how to be s*xy . Something I had to be taught hands-on by our fabulous ANAITA.”

Dhoom 2, apart from Hrithik Roshan also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra and Bipasha Basu in lead roles. So many years have gone by, but the movie is still fresh in our minds. We are sure that fans would want to see Hrithik in yet another Dhoom franchise, isn’t it?

