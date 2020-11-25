Ever since the makers announced KGF Chapter 2, fans have been restless to know the most minute of the details about the project. While the pandemic has delayed every single plan and even the shooting of the Yash starrer, the latest reports gave exciting news. As per the grapevine, the superstar is all set to get back on sets to finish the final, and the last schedule of the film and below is all you need to know about the same.

Taking the story from KGF Chapter 1 ahead, Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon alongside Yash. The makers have been able to keep the buzz going even amid the pandemic. Before the lockdown happened, the team was shooting for the project in full swing. We even saw Yash shooting for a special dance number in Falaknuma Palace.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Yash is expected to travel to Hyderabad today. The actor will be starting the final leg of the shoot for KGF Chapter 2. The shoot of the same is expected to continue till mid-December.

The source said, “It’s the final leg of the shooting schedule for which Yash will travel to Hyderabad tomorrow. The schedule will continue till mid-December, everyone including Yash is super excited because KGF2 as it’s been a long time in the making and now it’s so close to the finish after the long pause caused due to the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, recently, grapevine also had that Sanjay Dutt who plays the antagonist in the film will also be getting back on the sets of KGF Chapter 2 to finish his remaining work. It was also said that as the actor was still recovering, the makers were planning to rework his action sequences. The reports had that Yash himself was looking after the improvisations.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the makers of KGF Chapter 2 are planning to release the film on Sankranti 2021.

