One could say that currently, entire Bollywood is in on a vacation in Maldives as their pics are taking the internet by storm. Contrary to that, the sister of Tiger Shroff, Krishna is slaying with her new pictures by staying in her city of dreams i.e. Mumbai. And guess what, Disha Patani too has reacted to it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yesterday, Krishna uploaded her pictures in a black bikini on Instagram. She posted two pictures in which she is seen lying on the floor and soaking up the sun. She captioned it as, “Feeling blessed, never stressed”. Take a look:

As soon as the picture was dropped on Instagram, fans went crazy and flooded Krishna Shroff’s comment section. Not just fans but even Disha Patani, the epitome of hotness couldn’t resist herself from commenting. She replied with a fire emoji for the pictures. As of now, the pictures are liked by more than 26,500 users.

Meanwhile, Krishna had shocked everyone when she recently announced her break-up with her boyfriend, Eban. She had requested her fan clubs not to tag her with Eban since they are not together anymore without citing any reason for their split. But it seems like Eban has revealed the reason why the former couple decided to part ways in his cryptic Instagram post. “Distance should never effect real friendships, It’s always love regardless,” he wrote.

Reportedly, Krishna Shroff had been missing Eban Hyams for some time now. Earlier, she had shared romantic photographs of herself with Eban stating that she is missing her beau amid the global lockdown. On the image, she wrote, “Thanks for being almost one foot taller than me so that no matter the picture, I never have a double chin… Miss ya boo.” Unfortunately, these pictures are now deleted from her gram.

According to reports, Krishna and Eban met at Soho House in Mumbai last year and hit it off instantly. They began dating soon after and had even celebrated the one-year anniversary of their first meeting. But unfortunately, their romance couldn’t go far as they have decided to go separate ways.

Must Read: Jassie Gill: “I Got My First Bollywood Film Thanks To My Music Videos”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube