Neha Kakkar is finally getting back to work on Indian Idol 2020 after a long honeymoon with husband Rohanpreet Singh in Dubai. But wait, because the celebrations aren’t over yet. The couple is currently celebrating their 1-month wedding anniversary and has sealed all the special memories with a kiss. Below is all the scoop you need.

For the unversed, Rohanpreet and Neha got married on October 24. The couple tied the knot in Delhi with various festivities being conducted across Punjab and Mumbai as well. Many celebrity friends including Urvashi Dholakia, Maniesh Paul, Urvashi Rautela amongst others were a part of the celebrations.

On their 1-month wedding anniversary, Neha Kakkar has shared an adorable video of the surprise Rohanpreet Singh gave her. The video opens up with the couple making their way to their hotel room. Neha could be seen with a balloon in her hand as she is surprised.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh share some PDA across the window with a beautiful view as they hug each other and lock lips. “Our First Month Anniversary Today and I must thank you @rohanpreetsingh and your Family for giving me the kind of LOVE I never expected! Sooo Happy!! And #NeHearts here’s a small gift for You all! Check it out,” the Indian Idol 2020 host captioned her post.

Check out the adorable video below:

Meanwhile, Rohanpreet Singh too expressed his happiness over the special occasion. He posted a picture with Neha from their Karwa Chauth festivities where both could be seen staring at each other all smiles.

“Hello My Beautiful Doll Life is Sooo Beautiful with You.. It is our First month Anniversary and I still can’t Believe that You are Mine!! I LOVE YOU SOOOOO MUCH MERI ZINDAGIIIII.. @nehakakkar,” he captioned the post.

On the professional front, Neha Kakkar is gearing up for the release of Shona Shona. Her upcoming music video with brother Tony Kakkar features popular Jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Multiple looks from the videos have been shared and #SidNaaz fans cannot keep calm.

