Neha Kakkar recently got married to singer Rohanpreet Singh. After a lovely honeymoon in Dubai, the Second Hand Jawani singer is all set to resume work with Indian Idol 12. She will once again be seen sitting on the judging panel. In the recent virtual press conference of the show, Neha has expressed how she feels about resuming work.

Advertisement

Neha and Rohanpreet are very vocal about their love when it comes to sharing their beautiful pictures and videos with their fans on social media. Their fans even got to see most of their wedding ceremonies. Now, Neha is all set to join Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya on the judging panel of the show.

Advertisement

Neha Kakkar said, “No doubt my life was already very beautiful. I am really thankful to God and not just God, all the people who I have met in life, especially the people associated with Indian Idol. All the people present in the press conference are also a part of my journey.”

Neha added, “All these people play an important part in my success. You people have given me lots of love and support. So, my life was already beautiful earlier and now it has become more beautiful. I think life becomes more beautiful when your partner is a beautiful human being and supportive and understanding which Rohu (Rahanpreet Singh) is. I am very happy and I hope Mata Rani and Waheguru keeps us always happy together.”

Indian Idol 2020 is all set to hit the tube from 28th November and this is going to be Neha Kakkar’s first project after the wedding with Rohanpreet Singh. Speaking about the singing reality show, the promos of the show are already creating a buzz on social media and fans are desperately waiting for the release of the show. This year, the theme of the show will be ‘Phir Badlega Desh Ka Mausam.’

How excited are you to see Neha Kakkar back on Indian Idol after marriage? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities and shows.

Must Read: Divyenndu Sharma On Doing Bicchoo Ka Khel After Mirzapur 2: “It Was A Good Break”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube