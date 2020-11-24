Diyvenndu Sharma is enjoying a purple patch in his career. He was a known face after his Pyaar Ka Punchnama stint, but it is Mirzapur and Mirzapur 2, which made a household name. Now, the actor is once again in the news due to his new web series, Bicchoo Ka Khel.

After playing a menacing Munna with funny shades, Diyvenndu is seen playing a bit different character in the newly released web series. No wonder, this time too, he is bagging some wonderful feedback.

In Bicchoo Ka Khel, Divyenndu Sharma plays the lead protagonist and is receiving unprecedented praise for his performance. While talking about taking a different character route compared to Mirzapur 2, the actor said, “The success of ‘Bicchoo Ka Khel’ has once again reinstated my faith in taking up such characters and trying my best to portray it to the best of my abilities. I had a great time portraying the character of Akhil Srivastava, which had interesting shades to it. He’s quirky and fun but intelligent and sharp as well… Agar Munna dil se sochta hain toh Akhil dimaag se sochta hain (If Munna thinks by his heart, then Akhil uses his brain). It was like a palate cleanser for me and it was a good break,” reports Indiaforums.

Bicchoo Ka Khel is a crime thriller on ZEE5 Original. It is directed by Ashish Shukla and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It also features Anshul Chauhan, Zeishan Quadri, Mukul Chadda and Rajesh Sharma. It premiered on 18th November 2020.

Meanwhile, according to some, Mirzapur had too much violence and explicit content to be tolerated. We saw even trends on Twitter asking for a ban on the series, upon its release in 2018. Recently, Divyenndu Sharma addressed all such discussions around the content of the show.

As per Mid Day, Divyenndu said, “It’s high time we shed this hypocrisy. We would like to believe that the world is rosy, but the truth is all these [crimes] are happening in society. Cinema is a mirror to society. The upcoming season clearly gives out the message that those who resort to violence suffer in the end. It dissuades people from taking the path.”

