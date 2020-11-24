Director Abhishek Kapoor, who has helmed films like Kedarnath, Rock On!!, Kai Po Che!, Fitoor, is all set for his. Titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles.

The director recently took to social media and shared that Vaani is the only actress who has the courage and sensitivity to essay her role in his upcoming film. Ms Kapoor plays Maanvi in the flick.

Sharing an image of Vaani Kapoor on his Instagram handle, Abhishek Kapoor quoted American writer Lisa See writing, “‘While she is lovely, we need to remember that her face is not what distinguishes her. Her beauty is a reflection of the virtue and talent she keeps inside” – Lisa See”

Abhishek Kapoor’s post continued reading, “The #beautiful @vaanikapoor is the only one who has the courage, sensitivity and fragility to be my #maanvi”

Last month, In an interview with Mid-Day, the film’s producer, Pragya Kapoor, opened up about the shooting schedule of the film. She said, “2020 has indeed been a year that pushes all of us to our very extremes. But I feel this project came as a blessing to all of us. We were all itching to get out and have our creative juices flowing. The team is excited and the mood is upbeat. We are feeling blessed and grateful to have the opportunity to work. After a long stint filled with uncertainties, we finally look ahead with hope.”

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor has three big films in the pipeline currently. She recently wrapped up Bell Bottom co-starring Akshay Kumar. the WAR actress will soon feature in Shamshera also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

Her last film WAR saw the actress paired opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film emerged as on of the blockbuster last year.

