Discrimination on account of ones skin colour is something that we have been hearing a lot about over the past few years. The ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement in the US is opposing the same. Recently, many celebrities have opened up about facing the same. The recent to speak about it is designer Masaba Gupta.

Advertisement

Masaba, the daughter of actress Neena Gupta and West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards, said that along with racial discrimination, she also faced the brunt because of her parent. Read on to know what she said below.

Advertisement

Speaking to Barkha Dutt on her Mojo story, Masaba Gupta said, “It was reactions of friends and acquaintances, people who you thought had your back that affected me. A friend of mine brought up the colour of my skin every time I asked her about what to wear, what subject to study or what sport I should play. I thought it was bizarre.”

Masaba Gupta further added, “However, more than the colour of my skin, it was about the relationship of my parents. I remember being called a b*stard child a lot. Lots of boys in my school will ask ‘is she the b*stard?’ I didn’t understand what it meant and I went and asked my mother when I was young and she explained it to me by the book. She said this is what it means and be prepared to get more of this.”

Further talking about the cruel reactions she faced in life, Masaba Gupta added, “I played professional tennis in school and I was permitted to come late to the class as I was playing for the state. The boys in the class will open my bag, take out my underwear and toss it around. They would make fun of my shorts because I was a bigger girl. They would be like ‘is it all black inside from the colour of her skin’. You think you outgrow it but you don’t.”

Other celebrities who recently spoke about facing discrimination in the industry were Shah Rukh Khan’s Suhana Khan, actress Chitrangda Singh and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Made In Heaven Fame Arjun Mathur Makes Us Low-Key Sad By Sharing His Int’l Emmys Speech But We’re Already Proud Of You!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube