Arjun Mathur was rightfully nominated at International Emmys in best actor’s category for Made In Heaven. Though Billy Barratt won the award for Responsible Child, Arjun shared a delightful speech he wrote for the award show.

In the caption of the note, Arjun mentioned that this is the speech he ‘didn’t get a chance to make’. In a rustic, sepia-tinted paper, penned with beautiful handwriting, we get to see how Arjun overwrites the word ‘award’ with the ‘nomination’. We feel it with you, Arjun!

The handwritten speech of Arjun Mathur begins with, “An international recognition for an Indian is an opportunity not to celebrate the self, but to acknowledge the millions of marginalised, downtrodden and victimised Indians who are locked in a daily battle for dignity, livelihood and survival.”

It also reads, “As a child of privilege myself, I pledge this nomination to all those who risk themselves to protect the affirming, all-embracing spirit of India, and to all the brave individuals across the world, who fight to resist the malicious forces of oppression, bigotry and injustice, every single day”.

Arjun Mathur captioned the photo posted on his Instagram account as, “So there was this speech that I didn’t get a chance to make. I did say I’ll share it here, regardless. Bear with the handwriting. Peace and Love”.

On getting nominated for Made In Heaven, Arjun Mathur told IANS, “The first thing I did was not believe it, stare at my phone screen for a good five to 10 minutes. I kept on looking for some way to confirm if it was real or if I was dreaming. Then I messaged my family. The first phone call I made was to (series co-creator) Zoya (Akhtar). I haven’t yet had the chance to celebrate the news as such.”

This indeed is low-key sad for all of us, but we wish the powerhouse of talent Arjun Mathur a whole lot of speeches that he will ‘get the chance’ to make on stage. We’re already proud of you!

