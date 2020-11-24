Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please! had a successful journey of two seasons until now. The show that stars Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta and Bani J in the lead has a considerable fan base. So to so, the show has even managed to bag a nomination in The Best Comedy Series category at the 48th International Emmy Awards. But, it wasn’t a smooth ride for the series, so to say. In the initial phase, both the seasons also grabbed some trolling limelight and were slammed for showing Indian women in the wrong light.

Joining Koimoi for an exclusive conversation were Maanvi, Sayani and Kirti who spoke about the same and many more things. The actors feel the international recognition with Four More Shots Please! going to Emmys has given them a sense of validation and more confidence to do more work.

When asked if the nomination is an answer to the backlash and trolls, Maanvi Gagroo said, “Yes, Most definitely. Matlab ab koi bolega to sidha hum ye dikhadenge ki chup reh yaar. (If someone now says something against the show, we will show him this feat).”

Four More Shots Please star Sayani Gupta added, “Honestly, not everything is to be liked by everyone. I believe that especially a show like this, in India or international platform you don’t generally see this kind of content. You have never seen women being represented in this way. These kind of women, who are like us, urban woman, professional woman, who have lives and they are very woke, and they are leading their lives as they want. So they have the choice and control in their hand and not often have we seen that kind of representation. So when you make a show like that with four women at the helm doing exactly what they want and are also s*xual beings.”

Talking about how the backlash was expected and it is important to keep making such content, Sayani Gupta continued, “It’s bound to get backlash and especially when season 2 released, the kind of things were being said also, including Indian or Hindu women are not like this, which is a bunch of bullsh*t. You realise that the relevance of the show the importance to make it is even more. Because you have to keep pushing the envelope, you have to make these kind of people uncomfortable, because it is time that they realise that you cannot always live in a close patriarchal society and expect or force women to lead lives like you want them to. Of course, there had to be backlash for Four More Shots Please!. Please, there had to be people who were being uncomfortable. That is when we were all like; it is good that it is happening. It shows that ye show banna zaroori tha. With that the Emmy nominations and all the other awards, it is a validation that boss tumhe jo lagna hai lage, hum to show banaenge, and aur bhi achha karneki koshish karenge.”

Maanvi Gagroo was quick to clarify that her problem was with the trollers trolling Four More Shots Please. She said, “This is not for the people who are criticizing the show, everybody has the right to criticize if they do not like something. But I am specifically talking about people who are trolling. So I think unke mu pe ye thappad hoga.”

Kirti Kulhari also spoke about the same as she said, “When I am creating something as an actor, it is not relevant to think about who thinks what about my work or the show. Because I do something based on what I feel, I chose projects thinking about ‘mujhe kin kahaaniyo ka hissa banna hai’. So this recognition gives us the validation. It makes us stronger, it gives us more confidence.”

