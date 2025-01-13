Gully Boy might be getting a sequel soon! The beloved 2019 film, which was India’s official entry for the Oscars, is reportedly getting a second part. However, we may not see the iconic duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt return to the film.

Instead, the makers are reportedly in talks with Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday about taking the franchise forward. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy explores the lives of street rappers in Mumbai and was one of the biggest hits of 2019.

Vicky Kaushal & Ananya Panday In Talks To Star In Gully Boy 2

According to a report by Filmfare, producers Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films are eying Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday for the lead roles in Gully Boy 2. Though Ranveer and Alia gave memorable performances as Murad Ahmed and Safeena in the first film, the makers likely want to base the sequel around new characters, hence the change in casting. Additionally, Zoya Akhtar will not direct the film. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan director Arjun Varain Singh will helm the project.

The sources quoted by Filmfare said, “Arjun Varain Singh, who directed Kho Gaye Hum Kahan for Excel and Tiger Baby, is slated to direct the Gully Boy sequel.” They further added, “He’s confident that Ananya, who was his heroine in Kho Gaye, will be the perfect girl to lead the project. Vicky has been attached with the sequel for a long time now. Let’s see if all these three artists can come together to recreate the magic of Gully Boy,” they added.

Zoya had previously expressed her interest in continuing the Gully Boy franchise. In a 2020 interview with Deccan Chronicle, the filmmaker revealed the second part was in the scripting stage. “My co-writer Reema Kagti and I do feel there’s so much more to be said on the entire hip-hop culture in our country. And another film exploring the theme is being scripted and planned,” she said at the time.

Based on the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy, Gully Boy is credited with popularizing the street rap scene nationwide. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi as MC Sher, Vijay Raaz as Aftab Shakir Ahmed, Vijay Varma as Moeen Arif, Kalki Koechlin as Shweta Mehta, and Amruta Subhash as Razia Ahmed. The movie grossed over Rs. 200 crore worldwide.

