Diljit Dosanjh has hinted that his long-delayed film Punjab ‘95 might be released soon. Based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, the film has been stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification for more than a year.

The CBFC had earlier asked for 120 cuts for the film’s release. In his new social media post, Diljit signaled that Punjab ‘95 might finally be released in February 2025. However, he did not reveal whether the film would arrive in cinemas or directly on an OTT platform.

Diljit Dosanjh hints at Punjab ‘95’s release in February 2025

Diljit Dosanjh took to his social media handles on January 11th to post pictures from his film Punjab ‘95 and seemingly confirmed its release month as February 2025. Sharing snippets from the biographical drama in which he plays Jaswant Singh Khalra, Diljit wrote, “I Challenge the Darkness. Punjab ‘95.”

Further, he shared an Instagram story, writing, “Punjab ‘95. In February.” He also shared a similar post on X (formerly Twitter) with the same caption, mentioning February. The posts have excited people who have been waiting for the film for a long time.

Punjab ‘95 is Based on Jaswant Singh Khalra’s Life

The film chronicles the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a human rights activist who exposed that Punjab Police had killed and cremated thousands of Sikh youth illegally during the militancy period in Punjab in the 1990s. Khalra was kidnapped and murdered in 1995.

Four policemen were eventually convicted of killing him and were sentenced to seven years of prison, which was later extended to life imprisonment by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Directed by Honey Trehan, Punjab ‘95 ran into trouble with the CBFC as the board asked for 120 changes in the film.

Meanwhile, Khalra’s wife sided with the makers and said she had watched the film and had no objection to it. It is unclear whether the makers have made cuts to ensure the movie’s release. The exact release date and platform have also not been announced yet. Along with Diljit, the film stars Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky.

