Diljit Dosanjh continues to rise globally by impressing audiences with his songs. Currently, the Punjabi singer is on his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024. In addition to his tour, Diljit has also released some new hits, including a recent song for Varun Dhawan’s film Baby John. However, just a few hours ago, Dosanjh surprised fans by dropping an unexpected project featuring a dialogue of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, capturing everyone’s attention.

Diljit Dosanjh Drops Don Song In Collaboration With Srk

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest global Indian icons. The Jawan actor’s popularity needs no introduction. Recently, Diljit Dosanjh released a teaser for his song Don, featuring Shah Rukh Khan‘s iconic dialogue.

The dialogue, spoken in Hindi, begins with: “Purani kahawat hai ki sabse upar jaana hai toh bahut saari mehnat chahiye, lekin agar sabse upar tikna hai, toh maa ki dua chahiye.” In English, this means: “There’s an old saying that reaching the top requires a lot of hard work, but staying at the top needs a mother’s blessings.”

SRK’s dialogue doesn’t end there. Post this, he revives his famous line from the film Don: “Tumhara mujh tak pahunchna mushkil hi nahin, namumkin hai, kyunki dhool kitni bhi unchi kyun na chali jaye, asmaan ko ganda nahi kar sakti.” In English, this translates to: “Reaching me is not just difficult; it’s impossible, because no matter how high the dust rises, it can never taint the sky.”

Is Shah Rukh Khan Featured In The Song Don?

The song Don is now officially available on different platforms. The music video has also Been uploaded to Diljit Dosanjh’s official YouTube channel. Despite Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic dialogue delivery in the song’s teaser, the King of Bollywood does not physically appear in the music video. His dialogue is only featured at the opening of the song and in the middle of the video. Diljit takes center stage in the rest of the track.

Nonetheless, the collaboration has been well accepted by both Diljit and Shah Rukh Khan fans, with the song continuing to garner love and fondness from the audience.

When Will The Diljit Dosanjh Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 Come To An End?

As 2024 nears its end, Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour is also approaching its conclusion. The Punjabi singer has only two shows left. The first will take place in Chandigarh on December 14, 2024. The final show is planned for December 29, 2024, in Guwahati. The December 29 event will officially mark the end of Diljit’s 2024 tour, which has been nothing short of a lavish treat for his fans across the country.

