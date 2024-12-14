Radhika Apte is successfully married to Benedict Taylor. He is a British violinist and composer. The couple is in the news now as they welcomed their first child. Radhika Apte shared the news and her happiness with fans on social media. She posted a heartfelt picture of herself breastfeeding her one-week-old baby.

Though she has not revealed the baby’s gender, she confirmed the news. Radhika posted the picture and wrote, “First work meeting back after birth with our one-week-old at my breast. ” The picture radiated warmth and strength.

The announcement prompted an outpouring of love from other celebrities. Many of Radhika’s friends and family members sent congratulatory messages. Divyenndu Sharma, Tisca Chopra, Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Zoya Akhtar shared their happiness over the news. Fans also flooded the comment section with warm wishes and blessings.

“Aww.. Congratulations,” wrote Divyendu.

“Congratulations beautiful mama” wrote Ira Dubey.

“Appttteeeeeeee!!!” wrote Vijay Varma.

“Congratulations,” mentioned Gulshan Devaiah, Zoya Akhtar, and Konkana Sen Sharma.

Neeraj Ghaywan, Rashmi Desai, Tisca Chopta, Akshay Oberoi, Payal Rajput, and others also reacted to the post.

Radhika Apte revealed her pregnancy earlier this year but did not make an official announcement. She was seen with a baby bump during her appearance at the BFI London Film Festival 2024 in October. The Sacred Games star walked the red carpet at the UK premiere. She was there for the screening of her upcoming film Sister Midnight. Radhika wore a stunning off-shoulder black bodycon dress back then.

Married since 2012, Radhika and Benedict have kept their personal lives remarkably private. Their low-key approach extended to their pregnancy journey. Finally, this birth announcement comes as a delightful surprise to everyone.

