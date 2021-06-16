Tisca Chopra shared a nostalgic post on Wednesday after a trip to her parents’ home, recalling the lotus stem prepared by her mother as magical.

“Love and Lotus Stems A trip to the parents home is a visit into one’s childhood .. Familiar bartans, old bedsheets (that have now become kitchen rags) and of course the passage of one’s own life scattered over their walls proudly .. pictures of my graduation, my first magazine cover, a poster of an of a forgotten film.. But what causes my heart to dance is how mothers will always be mothers .. they want to feed you, slogging away in the kitchen wanting to share their secret recipes, that never turn out the same,” Tisca Chopra wrote in an Instagram post.

“All mums believe that any troubles you may have will vanish by consuming their haath ka khaana .. and somehow, they do vanish .. because adult troubles fade as you become a kid again, get pampered again…Anyway, I’ve always believed my mum’s Lotus Stems are magical..” Tisca Chopra added.

She asked netizens about their favourite item prepared by mom. She wrote: “What does your mum make doe you that never tastes the same anywhere else? Do share in the comments below..”

Meanwhile, Tisca Chopra is doing her bit to help transgenders and widows, who have been affected by the Covid pandemic.

The actress has started an initiative with chef Vikas Khanna called #IndiaForMothers, to help support these groups deal with the crises.

“When Vikas Khanna and his team approached me for this specific campaign #IndiaForMothers to support widows and transgenders in India who have lost their livelihood due to the pandemic, it was an instant yes from me. These mothers are not just nurturers, but also providers and many have been left jobless and even homeless during this pandemic,” Tisca Chopra told IANS.

