Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday shared a poster of her upcoming film “Dhaakad”, saying she looks forward to starting work on the film.

“Can’t wait to start filming #Dhaakad,” Kangana wrote on the image, which she shared on her Instagram Story.

In the picture she shared, Kangana Ranaut is seen in an action-packed avatar. A toppled burning car is visible in the backdrop. The actress is armed with a machine gun and a pistol.

“Dhaakad” is billed as a spy thriller that casts Kangana as Agent Agni. Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist Rudraveer. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is slated to release on October 1.

Apart from “Dhaakad”, Kangana’s upcoming roster includes “Thalaivi” and “Tejas”.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut went horseback riding on Sunday morning.

Kangana posted a video on Instagram. In the clip, the actress is seen riding a white horse dressed in an orange polo shirt paired with black pants.

“Today morning horse back riding,” Kangana wrote as the caption.

On June 9, Kangana shared a post where she yearned for the person meant for her to show up.

