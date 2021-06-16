Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. She is also well known for speaking her mind without mincing her words never worrying about repercussions about her words on others and herself. However, the actress once lost her cool during a press conference of a film when she was asked a controversial question.

Advertisement

Many actresses don’t mind exposing their skin at the beginning of their career. However, they think twice before taking up roles that demand skin show after getting a big break or established in the industry. It has been a trend for a long time and Kareena was no different.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a bikini for her 2009 film Kambakkht Ishq and she was promoting the film in New Delhi the same year. During the press conference, the actress patiently answered all the questions related to her professional life. She also opened up about wearing a bikini in Tashan and Kambakkht Ishq. Adding on the subject, Bebo said that she would anything that is required by the script.

At this moment, as reported by Bollywood Hungama, an overzealous reporter asked Kareena “Would you mind going nud* for a role?” The question irked Bebo but instead of reprimanding the reporter she gracefully walked out of the event. A source revealed the publication, “Kareena lost her cool at that very moment and rather than choosing to blast the reporter and create a scene, she simply aborted her stay at the press conference. The flabbergasted reporter didn’t know what hit her. The event coordinator too felt disgusted about the entire incident and found himself in trouble as this situation was totally unforeseen.”

The source further said, “There were problems for Kareena from the very beginning of the event. First and foremost the chosen venue itself wasn’t conducive enough to handle a large media that had assembled. Around 100 odd reporters and journalists had gathered in a room that wasn’t large enough to host a mega-celebrity press conference like this. With the claustrophobic venue not helping the cause enough, queries like these were enough for Kareena to blow her fuse.”

Director Sabbir Khan immediately took over the event and continued to answer all the questions fired by the reporters.

Must Read: What! Mika Singh Threatened Of Using Daughter’s Morphed Pictures Claims KRK, Urges Mumbai Police To File FIR

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube