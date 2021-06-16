Mithun Chakraborty was one of the most successful superstars of his time. The actor is celebrating his 71st birthday today and on the same occasion, we bring you a throwback of the Mard actor where actresses refused to work with him because of other male actors. Read to know the scoop below.

In the same interview, Mithun also explained his obstacles in the industry and how he is grateful to Zeenat Aman for agreeing to work with him back in the day.

In an interview with Headlines Today in 2010, Mithun Chakraborty revealed that he doesn’t like talking about his struggling days when he started off in the industry as it’s so ‘depressing’ and said, “I don’t want to demoralise or discourage so many people.”

Talking about actresses refusing to work with him, the Mard actor said, “I won’t take names, I don’t want to get into that. Of course, when I became a star… How much it is true, I don’t know, but I could hear that heroines are refusing to work with me because the other heroes did not want them to work with me. I did face a lot of obstacles but I thought, if I am good, one day, they will come to me. Maybe I am lacking somewhere, which is why they are saying no to me, so I must correct myself. Somewhere, I am 99, I have to be 100.”

Thanking Zeenat Aman for agreeing to work with him when everyone else refused, Mithun Chakraborty said, “I will remain ever-grateful to Zeenat Aman ji for that, to break that barrier and get into the A-grade of stardom.”

