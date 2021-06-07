In the last few weeks, Indian Idol 12 has witnessed itself in a bad light due to controversies over Kishore Kumar special episode. The show is now back in news, and this time it’s due to contestant, Shanmukha Priya.

The 17-year-old contestant is one of the most favourite topics of trolls on social media, especially Twitter. The budding performer faces some brutal trolls and criticism that’s sometimes hard to deal with. Thankfully, she has received golden advice from Bollywood veteran, Zeenat Aman.

During the weekend, Indian Idol 12 graced Zeenat Aman as a special guest. During the episode, host Aditya Narayan shared Shanmukha Priya’s concern about getting brutally trolled on social media. When asked for a piece of advice, Zeenat said, “Dil ko bilkul mat lagana. Aap khaas ho. Aap apni talent ko pehchaante ho (Don’t take it to heart. You are special. You recognise your talent). More people love you than criticise you. But kuch toh log kahenge logo ka kaam hai kehna (people will say some things). Don’t even think about it. Just march on.”

Unfortunately, just after her Sunday (6th June) performance, netizens have again started trolling Shanmukha Priya. One of the Twitter users wrote, “#IndianIdol2021…Disgusting season ever…Stop shouting #ShanmukhaPriya and #Danish in each and every episode.” “#ShanmukhaPriya once again ruined the evergreen Chura Liya Hai…Why can’t contestants like her and Danish understand that some songs are the best the way they’d been made.. Sometimes improvisation isn’t required..#IndianIdol2021,” wrote another user.

Apart from trolling for singing skills, some netizens have even trolled Shanmukha by stooping down on a personal level.

Hope Shanmukha deal with it strongly with Zeenat Aman’s golden advice!

