For a while now, singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is in the news. The drama first took place over a Kishore Kumar special episode. Many fans along with legendary singer’s son Amit Kumar felt that the tribute was not up to the mark. Aditya Narayan defended the show while former judge Sunidhi Chauhan came out with some unexpected revelations. The latest news now revolves around Vishal Dadlani.

As most know, Vishal has been missing from the Indian Idol judge seat for a while now. It happened as the lockdown began and the singer preferred not to go to Daman (where the show is currently being shot.) Unlike most, he isn’t willing to take any risk and has prioritized his and his family’s health above all.

But it seems Vishal Dadlani doesn’t plan to come back even in the near future. The composer told Times of India, “Not till the quasi lockdown is done with.” The Indian Idol 12 team, on the other hand, has been in Daman to shoot amid lockdown restrictions in Mumbai.

Previously, Aditya Narayan had opened up on Vishal Dadlani’s absence. He told the development, “Vishal shifted to Lonavala last year and he has shifted with his parents. He didn’t want to drive all the way from Lonavala to Daman and come back to potentially infect his parents as he is being extra careful because of his parents. I completely support that. If you have doubt then you should go with your instincts especially during these times.”

Even the other judges, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya have been making guest appearances on the show. The reason behind their partial absence has not been shared.

Anu Malik and Manoj Muntashir have filled in for the judges. It is also said that the Indian Idol 12 team has shot enough content for a month. They have returned back to the city and are waiting for the lockdown restrictions to ease.

