Indian Idol 12 makers did their best to celebrate the legacy of Kishore Kumar. From the judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar to the contestants – everyone united to pay tribute to the legendary singer. Even son Amit Kumar was invited for the special episode although things went completely downhill later. Aditya Narayan is now ending the controversy for once and all!

As most know, it had been only Aditya who spoke on the matter in the past days. He gave it back to the trolls multiple times. Apart from that, he even criticized Amit Kumar for not speaking to the makers but expressing his disappointment later in the media. Yesterday, Udit Narayan broke his silence too and called his son ‘immature.’

But now it seems, Aditya Narayan is finally deciding to shut the Kishore Kumar and Indian Idol 12 matter for once and all. The reality show host in a conversation with Times of India said, “We cannot please everybody and we do not aim to please everybody. It is an impossible mission. We are not making a TV show for social media. Our content is aimed towards people who watch TV. We always put our best foot forward and things happen along the way. I believe we should respect everybody’s opinion but focus on putting on a good show and by the way the Kishore Kumar episode rated very well.”

Aditya Narayan even mentioned that Indian Idol 12 is not fighting against Kishore Kumar but in support of him. “And mind you we are not competing with Kishore Kumar. We are celebrating Kishore Kumar. Haven’t you seen at music lovers’ after party the kind of people singing Kishore Kumar songs? So, that’s it,” he added.

Well, let’s hope the Indian Idol 12 controversy is over and for good!

