Kishore Kumar is celebrated as one of the greatest singer-actor-composer who ever lived. While he has left a rich legacy with his glorious body of work, he has also garnered a lot of eyeballs for his personal life. The legendary singer was married four times with veteran actress Leena Chandavarkar being his 4th wife till his death in the year 1987. However, did you know that his marriage with Leena witnessed some high-octane drama? Not only this but she was also 7 months pregnant during the time of her wedding with Kishore.

Leena Chandavarkar’s Father Was Initially Against Her Marriage To Kishore Kumar

Hailing from a Konkani Marathi family in Dharwad, Karnataka, Leena Chandavarkar made her acting debut with the 1968 film Man Ka Meet. The movie went on to become a success and she soon became a part of other commercially successful films like Bidaai, Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka, Rakhwala, Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and others. However, at the peak of her career, she was engaged and married to Siddharth Bandodkar who was the son of the first Chief Minister Of Goa, Dayanand Bandodkar.

But tragedy struck her marital life when her first husband accidentally shot himself just 11 days after their wedding while cleaning his revolver. This left Leena Chandavarkar a widow at 26 and she was plunged into a depression. The actress also faced a lot of stigma for becoming a widow at an early age. However, she came back to Mumbai to complete her unfinished movies.

According to Bollywood Shaadi, she was roped in for the Kishore Kumar directorial 1976 film, Pyaar Ajnabi Hai. Love blossomed between the two on the sets of the movie and the ‘Dekha Ek Khwaab’ singer soon proposed marriage to her. While initially refusing his proposal, she agreed to marry him later but her father was against the match. The reason being Kishore being already married three times previously to Ruma Guha, Madhubala and Yogita Bali. However, Kishore went on to sing his romantic song ‘Nafrat Karne Walon Ke Seene Mein Pyaar Bhar Do’ from the 1970 film Johny Mera Naam. This filmy style managed to change her father’s mind and he soon agreed to their marriage.

Leena Chandavarkar Was 7 Months Pregnant When She Married Kishore Kumar

Leena Chandavarkar tied the knot with Kishore Kumar in the year 1980. They had a registered marriage and also had a Hindu ceremony. However, the Apne Rang Hazaar actress was 7 months pregnant during her Pheras with Kishore.

In a throwback interview with Cineplot in 1977, Leena Chandavarkar said, “I married KK, twice. One was a registered marriage and the other by Vedic rites. My mother felt that a marriage was not solemnized unless the couple took saat pheras… I was nine months pregnant with Sumeet by then… It was funny to see a very pregnant me taking the saat pheras and resting in between the pooja.”

However, sadly Leena Chandavarkar was again widowed at 36 when Kishore Kumar passed away on October 13, 1987. He suffered a heart attack and his wife had stood like a rock beside him during his last time. But their love story is truly a testimony to the fact that love can knock at your doorstep for the second time too.

