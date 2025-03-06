Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s split has left many of their fans heartbroken. Many were rooting for them to be an endgame, but reportedly, they have called it quits and decided to remain friends. The duo had started dating after working together in the movie Lust Stories. They never shied away from their romance after making their relationship official. However, did you know that once Vijay had spoken about his love life making more noise than the release of his film?

Vijay Varma Was Shocked To See The Frenzy Surrounding His Relationship With Tamannaah Bhatia

In an old interaction with Mashable India, Vijay Varma said how he was surprised to see the buzz surrounding his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia. He also pointed out how it made more noise than the release of his movie. The Darlings actor said, “Shock laga ki itna logon ko interest hai isme, but then I got used to it. It is bigger news than my film’s release. It was a big revelation about how people see things,” the actor said. Our relationship began after Lust Stories. First, we met as co-actors, very professional, then I asked her out.”

When Tamannaah Bhatia Was All Praise For Vijay Varma

Not only this but even Tamannaah Bhatia had spoken fondly of her ex-beau in an earlier interview. In an old interview with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, Tamannaah highlighted that it is difficult for high-achieving women to find love, but Vijay Varma made things easier for her. The Baahubali actress had also called him her ‘happy place.’

Tamannaah Bhatia said, “He is someone with whom I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down. Then it became very easy for me to put all my guards down. With high-achieving women, we have this problem ki humko lagta hai har cheez ke liye hardwork karna padta hai. You don’t have to walk on eggshells just to be yourself. He is a person whom I care about deeply and ya he is my happy place.”

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have also deleted their pictures with each other on social media. However, they continue to follow each other on Instagram. Reportedly, the breakup has been amicable and they have agreed to share a warm relationship.

