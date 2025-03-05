Ameesha Patel became a star with her debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, opposite Hrithik Roshan. It was also his debut film. She then had some huts and misses in her career but is now a prominent name in the film industry. Being an actress comes with different challenges, including doing some steamy and intimate scenes on screen. The actress shared her honest thoughts about doing such scenes in an interview. Keep scrolling for more.

Her career has seen major highs with blockbuster films, a few setbacks, and a remarkable comeback in recent years. She solidified her place in Bollywood after appearing opposite Sunny Deol in Gadar. Some of her notable films include Humraaz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Ankahee. She made an impressive comeback with Gadar 2 in 2023.

A few years back, Ameesha Patel, in an interview with Instant Bollywood via NDTV Movies, shared her thoughts on doing intimate scenes in movies. She said, “Salman always says, ‘I don’t kiss on screen.’ Sunny Deol has the same principle. I’ve got the same principles. You have to set your boundaries to what you, as your personality, are comfortable with. So, I’m not averse to looking hot.”

Ameesha continued, “I’m not comfortable doing extensive sexually intimate scenes. I’m not comfortable with loads of different kinds of clothing. I’m not comfortable with abusing on screen or using mother-sister abuse. I’m not comfortable kissing on screen and things like that.”

Ameesha Patel’s career declined due to poor script choices and a legal dispute with her parents over financial issues. She attempted a comeback but struggled to find strong roles. In 2011, she launched Ameesha Patel Productions, but the films didn’t make an impact. Despite ups and downs, Ameesha remains one of the few actresses to deliver two of Bollywood’s biggest hits—Gadar and Gadar 2.

On the professional front, Ameesha Patel was last seen in Tauba Tera Jalwa, a 2024 Hindi-language rom-com featuring Jatin Khurana and Angela Krislinzki alongside Ameesha.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Aamir Khan’s Throwback Statement On Shah Rukh Khan ‘Manipulating The Media’ Was Trolled: “He Is Extremely Insecure, Has Always Been Jealous Of SRK…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News