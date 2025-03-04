Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel starrer Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai turns 25 this year. However, the casting of the film remains an interesting topic. Did you know that Rakesh Roshan’s first choice was Kareena Kapoor, not Ameesha Patel? For several years, rumors have stated that Kareena Kapoor walked off the film due to differences between her mother, Babita Kapoor, and director, Rakesh Roshan.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ameesha Patel claimed that Kareena didn’t willingly leave but was asked to step down.“Actually, she (Kareena Kapoor) didn’t back out. From what Rakesh ji told me, he asked her to leave the film because they were having differences,” she said. However, in past interviews, Rakesh Roshan never made this claim, only Babita Kapoor’s ‘interference’ as the root cause.

Only three days after Kareena’s exit from the movie, the filmmaker cast Ameesha Patel as the female lead. Well, Rakesh Roshan’s decision proved rewarding. The chemistry between Sonia and Raj/Rohit was magical and undoubtedly the best to date. Hrithik’s iconic dance moves and Rakesh Roshan’s direction led to the ultimate success.

Actually, the director had met Ameesha at a wedding and was so impressed by her that he wasn’t able to stop thinking about her for this role. Ameesha shared, “Pinky aunty (Hrithik’s mother) told me that the day Rakesh saw me at the wedding, he didn’t sleep all night. He was like ‘I got my Sonia, I got my Sonia, but I hope she says yes.” She further added, “Rakesh uncle always says, ‘This girl has paid attention to everything I taught her on set.’ He always praises me and says I was a blessing in disguise.”

While Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai marked the debut of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel, Kareena Kapoor began her acting career in the same year with Refugee alongside Abhishek Bachchan. Although Hrithik and Kareena may not have started their careers together, they worked together in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Yaadein, and a few more films.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: When Emraan Hashmi Confessed To Feeling Jealous Of Other Actors, “There’s Always A Battle In My Head…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News