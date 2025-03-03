Adam J. Graves’ Hindi short film ‘Anuja’ fell short in its quest for the Best Live Action Short Film Oscar at the 97th Academy Awards. Competing alongside ‘A Lien’ (English), ‘The Last Ranger’ (English and Xhosa), ‘The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent’ (Croatian), and the eventual winner, the Dutch film ‘I’m Not a Robot,’ Anuja was one of only two films with Indian ties at this year’s ceremony.

The other, Smriti Mundhra’s documentary ‘I Am Ready, Warden,’ also faced disappointment, as the award for Best Documentary Short Film went to No Other Land.

Anuja: A Film That Made Waves on The Festival Circuit

Despite missing out on the golden statuette, Anuja had already made waves at prestigious festivals, earning accolades at the HollyShorts Film Festival, New York Shorts International Film Festival, and Montclair Film Festival.

The film, helmed by philosopher-turned-filmmaker Graves, best known for Cycle Vérité (2021), centers on two sisters in India, played by Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag, as they navigate an unforgiving world that seeks to both exploit and exclude them.

A Story of Resilience and Childhood Magic

Graves, deeply moved by the resilience and spirit of the children he met during his research, aimed to create a film that was as authentic as it was hopeful.

“Despite facing difficult circumstances, the girls I met were resilient, gifted, and inspiring. It was impossible not to be moved by their ability to find and to create joy amidst harsh realities. I felt it was important to make a film that was true to their experiences, but was also something they would want to watch and discuss themselves—one that drew from reality, but without focusing excessively on the doom-and-gloom,” Graves shared on the film’s website.

He added, “I wanted to capture that wondrous combination of magic and emotion, of innocence and mischief, which is part of childhood itself—these are kids after all, not statistics. Though every film is collaborative, this one was much more so than most.”

Hollywood Powerhouses Backed Anuja

Backing the film is an impressive lineup of industry heavyweights, including two-time Oscar winner Guneet Monga and Hollywood stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Mindy Kaling.

While commenting on Anuja’s Oscar nod, Priyanka said, “Anuja being nominated for an Oscar in the Best Live Action Short Film category is such an incredible moment. This film is a beautiful reminder of the power of storytelling—how it can shine a light on love, family, and resilience in the most authentic way.”

She added, “I’m so proud of Adam J Graves for his vision and deeply moved by the brilliant performances of Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag, who have poured their hearts into bringing these characters to life.”

