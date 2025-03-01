It is not new in Hollywood that actors and actresses have gotten entrapped in alcoholism. Megan Fox was also one of them. However, the actress got out of that habit and has been sober for over 12 years now. Sobriety has become a form of self-care for her. In an old interview, the Jennifer’s Body star opened up about her journey and shared how she decided to remove alcohol from her lifestyle forever.

The actress has strictly prohibited smoking, drinking, or any kind of caffeine intake from her diet to maintain her self-care routine and to feel more grounded. Scroll ahead to learn more about Fox’s lifestyle, why and how she changed it, and more.

In a 2022 interview with Glamour, Megan Fox revealed that she had been sober for a long time. The actress continued, “I’m always completely sober. I don’t even drink a glass of wine. I’m not saying you have to be like that. I’m saying for me, that’s how I feel the best. When I was in Costa Rica, somebody described the purpose of alcohol with plant medicine: you use alcohol to extract the essence of a plant. And I thought, ‘That is exactly how alcohol makes me feel. As though it is extracting my essence.’ Which is why I have avoided it for so long.”

Explaining how sobriety helped her to gain her balance back in life, Megan Fox shared her lifestyle, “Again, that’s specific to me, but also self-care is enough quiet time to be able to connect to my super consciousness, my higher consciousness, connect to God, connect to spirit. And this lifestyle makes it very difficult sometimes. I do feel very lost when I’m not able to do that, so I have to have time to ground myself. And that is being able to do the metaphysical things that I like to do, the spiritual things that I like to do and having silence.”

She continued, “I avoid my phone as much as I possibly can all the time, but there are times where I avoid it completely. The same thing with anything that has an LED light in it. And I just go back to what our bodies were made for, which is to be in nature and to be silent within ourselves.”

The actress even declared in another interview that the way she behaved at the 2009 Golden Globes Awards ceremony after having alcohol helped her decide to stop drinking. On appearing on Who What Wear, Fox said, “I was sat at a table with Blake Lively and all three Jonas Brothers. At the Golden Globes, they always put those giant bottles of Moët champagne on the table — I went through multiple glasses of that. Now, I don’t drink, and this is why: I was belligerent and said a bunch of s*** I shouldn’t have said on the red carpet after that. The Midnight in the Switchgrass star continued, “I think I got in a lot of trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event.”

After the infamous incident, Megan Fox told Esquire in a 2013 interview that she doesn’t like drinking and doesn’t like the feeling of being out of control. The actress claimed that she needed to feel like she was in control of her body, and that is why she left alcohol. What are your thoughts about the actress’ sobriety journey?

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Brad Pitt Revealed He Passed On Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix: “I Took The Red Pill”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News