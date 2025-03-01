Meghan Markle’s latest move has once again fueled speculation about the state of her “doomed” showbiz career. The former actress briefly shared behind-the-scenes footage from her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, only to swiftly remove it while sparking a fresh wave of intrigue and criticism.

Meghan Markle’s Vanishing Act on Social Media

Originally posted on her Instagram, the now-deleted clip featured a rare cameo from Prince Harry and a sweet moment with their beagle, Guy, whose passing she announced just last month. However, what baffled observers even more was the strange digital dance that followed.

After disappearing from Instagram, the clip resurfaced on X, only for what appeared to be an identical version to be re-uploaded to her account without explanation. Markle wrote online, “Six more days until our show launches on @Netflix! Celebrating the crew and everyone who helped make this happen! The countdown begins.”

Backlash & Criticism

However, experts see the erratic social media activity as a calculated move, possibly a last-minute push for attention following delays caused by the Los Angeles wildfires. But critics weren’t convinced. The back-and-forth posting was labeled anything from “desperate” to “sneaky,” with some suggesting it was a blatant attempt to generate buzz.

Social media users also called out Meghan Markle for posting and deleting the footage. One X user penned, “This is awful because this is not even her home. She can’t dance. And it just looks like a royal mess. She’s inauthentic. She really should look for a different career.”

Another wrote, “She’s making her own trailers because Netflix has noped out.” One user posted a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dressed as clowns, with the caption, “Now that’s just plain funny.”

“She’s ridiculous. She is not helping herself one bit with this nonsense,” echoed one and another penned, “Who the hell would want to watch this? There is nothing real about that creature.”

Besides the online backlash, the comparisons to Pamela Anderson’s new cooking show only added to the controversy. Pam’s Kitchen dropped on Canada’s Flavour Network months before Meghan Markle’s project was announced, and some couldn’t help but notice the similarities.

While her supporters argue that overlapping production schedules make any resemblance purely coincidental, the internet remains undoubtedly divided.

