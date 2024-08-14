Megan Fox is a renowned personality and is hailed as a sex symbol in the film industry. The actress has been in a few horror flicks, including Jennifer’s Body. It is a cult classic and one of Fox’s most famous films. The audiences must have jumped in fear in their seats in the theatres, but did you know that Fox herself once got supremely terrified of the horror flick? Scroll below to know!

The movie was directed by Karyn Kusama and written by Diablo Cody. While Fox played the titular role, it featured Amanda Seyfried, Johnny Simmons, JK Simmons, Amy Sedaris, and Adam Brody in pivotal roles. The movie was received with mixed reviews during its release, but over the years, its popularity grew and it was given the status of a cult classic. Fox is renowned for the movie.

Jennifer’s Body, led by Megan Fox, revolves around a high school student demonically possessed following a sacrifice. The girl then kills her male classmates and devours their flesh to survive while her childhood friend strives to end her killing spree. According to The Digital Fix’s report, in an interview with MoviesOnline, Megan confessed that she got scared during a studio session of re-recording some screams and dialogue for the movie.

Megan Fox said, “I was doing ADR [Automated Dialogue Replacement] on [Jennifer’s Body] recently, and I didn’t know that they had done more sound design since the last time I’d seen it.” The Jennifer’s Body star continued, “So we were watching the clip that I was going to add a scream to, and I remember the screams that I did on set, and I didn’t know they had added more. So, when I got to that part, I literally jumped and screamed inside the looping booth.”

She admitted, “It frightened me, and it shook me up for five minutes. I couldn’t do my ADR because I was like, ‘Holy shit! That was really scary!’ It’s cool to see myself being able to scare people because I’m just a little girl. Look at me; I’m so sweet.”

On the professional front, Megan Fox has Subservience, opposite Michele Morrone, in the pipeline. The sci-fi thriller will be released on August 29.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: It Ends With Us Box Office (North America): Registers 4th Biggest Monday Of 2024, Beats Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’s $6 Million+

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News