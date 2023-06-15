Khloe Kardashian is from the Kardashian-Jenner clan who never fail to grab headlines with every step in her personal lives. However, last year, Khloe broke the internet when she was spotted alongside 365 Days star Michele Morrone. While her fans were waiting to know how she met the Italian actor, her sister Kim Kardashian recently spilled some beans.

Khloe rose to fame alongside her sisters Kourtney and Kim and their mother, Kris Jenner, via their reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. As the show came to an end after 20 seasons, the Kardashian-Jenner family is now sharing their lives with their fans through The Kardashians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the latest episode of the third season of the show, it was revealed that Kim Kardashian played cupid for Khloe and Michele to meet at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan. Revealing the details about her plan, as per E! News, Kim mentioned how Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson tried to convince Khloe to watch 365 Days on Netflix but she kept denying and added, “It’s this super romantic, hot, sexual show (film series) and he’s the hottest guy.”

Detailing how she set up a whole date scenario for her baby sister, Kim said, “At lunch, Domenico [Dolce] goes, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re never gonna guess who I invited to sit next to Khloe: the actor Michele Morrone.” She continued, “He’s so hot. He’s in the show. It’s like soft p*rn practically, but it’s a show on Netflix. So, let’s fully set this up that Khloe falls in love in Milan. But she has no idea.”

As Kim Kardashian further revealed the reason behind looking for a guy for her sister, she quipped, “I am such a setter-upper. And my plan for Khloe is to get her mojo back in Milan.” Khloe Kardashian also did not hold back from sharing her views about Kim’s plan and Michele Morrone and said, “I didn’t know I lost my mojo, but I guess Kim definitely thinks I did, so we need to find that motherf**ker somewhere.” She added, “I think he’s super hot. He’s like a man. I love a good man.”

As dating rumours soon made rounds after the two shared each other’s pictures and were also reported to be getting cozy backstage at the Milan event, the Italian actor’s reps confirmed that there was nothing romantic between him and Khloe.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Miley Cyrus Revealed She Does Not Want To Have A Baby & ‘F*ck With Mother Earth’: “The Earth ls Angry…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News