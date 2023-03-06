Summer is back, and so is Michele Morrone’s hot bod. Well, the 365 Days actor Michele is known for his s*xy chiselled body and hot looks. Whatever he wears, he can indeed make the ladies go weak on their knees. Every time we hear him say, “Are you lost, baby girl?” We wanna say ‘Yes!’ as we wanna get found by him. Ain’t it true? Today we bring you a series of throwback pictures of him where he looked like nothing but a delicious ‘SNAC’!

Italian actor Michele became an overnight sensation after the film 365 Days was released on the screens. He enjoys a massive fanbase on his social media handles, and they follow him and admire him not only for his acting but for his hot and spicy looks and incredible fashion sense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of his fan pages shared a series of pictures on Twitter, where Michele Morrone can be seen wearing a multi-coloured vest and blue jeans. Michele folded his vest to give a crop top effect and unbuttoned his jeans, flaunting his mid-riff and keeping the pants a little under the belt level. He kept his look easy and breezy but spicy and sultry – a perfect summer outfit. He knows what works best for him and what does not and can carry himself in any look given. Be it a tuxedo or a semi-n*de look.

With a cigarette in his mouth and gelled-back hair, Michele Morrone completed his look with a pair of orange-tinted sunnies, a few silver finger rings and his stubble beard – well, it’s enough for us to go GAGA for his look. ‘Daddy’, is that you? *wink wink*!

🎥 | “D.. Por favor, me dê um pouco de tentação, eu não quero cair no escuro.. 🖤” ✨ – Michele Morrone via Instagram 📌#MicheleMorrone pic.twitter.com/mnz4OaZULP — Michele Morrone Brasil (@MorroneBrasil) August 7, 2022

Michele Morrone even looks quite sassy and s*xy in a crisp white shirt, blazer, formal pants and bow tie, as well as in a white vest and briefs! What do you think of Michele Morrone’s look? Let us know if you would like to see more men’s fashion in the comments!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

Must Read: When Jennifer Lopez Turned Into A S*x-Goddess By Flaunting Her Busty Assets & Curvy Figure In A Cut-Out Detailing Powder-Blue Dress, Our Hearts Sighed ‘Ooh Mama’!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News