Fashion is one of the most dynamic things in the world, and it changes overnight. But there are things regarding fashion which depend on individuals, like how Jennifer Aniston breathes life into everything she wears. Her character from the American sitcom FRIENDS is still one of the most iconic characters ever, and she was a queen of fashion on the show and in the real life as well. Jennifer slays every time she steps out of the house. This time we found an old picture of hers where she brought forth the ultimate boss girl in her.

The actress is unparalleled when it comes to comic timings and has done some of the notable works in that genre. Jen, who is over fifty years old, is ageing like a fine wine and can still give competition to younger models and actresses. Her carpet looks especially never fails to make a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Like the throwback look that we found on Twitter, which is from 2015’s Critics’ Choice Awards, Jennifer Aniston made a bold statement in an all-red Gucci ensemble. She wore a red coloured blazer suit paired with the same-hued straight-legged pants. Jen ditched her br* or any sort of clothing underneath the coat, just oozing out tons of confidence. Aniston paired the ensemble with velvet red coloured pointed heels.

For accessories, Jennifer Aniston wore a piece layered gold chained neckpiece, and a few fingers rings on her beautifully manicured nails. She chose black nail paint to match her red suit and looked very chic and classy. For makeup, Jennifer opted for a full-coverage foundation with an ample amount of creamy blush on the apple of her cheeks. Her eyes had soft makeup with loads of mascara, with well-groomed eyebrows to accentuate it further. She wore a creamy n*de peach-coloured lip shade to keep the makeup subtle and made sure the focus stayed on her suit.

jennifer aniston in a suit. that’s all we want to see this award season pic.twitter.com/OvoFColgI8 — ً (@slayanistonn) December 14, 2019

Lastly, Aniston had her golden mane open, cascading her face as it fell lazily on her well-formed shoulders. The beauty of everything increased ten-fold as she flashed her gorgeous smile at the frame. Isn’t she melting your hearts? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section!

And for more fashion-related updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless, Hiding Her Assets With Nothing But A Stick-On Leaf At Paris Fashion Week Making On-Lookers Go “Ooh La La”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News