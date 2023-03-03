Emily Ratajkowski – the American model who was born in London in 1991, is one of the top models in the world who millions know across the globe. Alongside making the headlines over the last several months owing to link-up rumours with Brad Pitt and then Pete Davidson, Emily has also been spoken about in the media thanks to her daring but stunning fashion choices.

Ratajkowski is currently in the French capital attending the highly-awaited Paris Fashion Week. Around an hour ago, pictures and videos of her at Loewe’s wacky PFW show began doing the rounds. And let me tell you, she’s making a bold fashion statement there. So scroll below to know more or it.

To the most recent Loewe show, Emily Ratajkowski decided to flaunt her flawless back and well-toned abs by opting for a backless giant phallic aka Anthurium plant top and black, low-waist baggy pants. The stick-on-leaf plant top did its job well by covering all her assets (even when she turned) and avoiding any unwanted flashing of skin.

While the Emily Ratajkowski top featured an array of well-blended colours and shades of yellows, greens and reds, the back only saw two fine green spaghetti straps. As for the pants, the low rise of the trousers showed off a hint of the model’s abs as well as her navel button.

Emily styled the look with simple heels and zero accessories. The model had her hair done in a chic updo with her dark tresses framing her petite face. For her makeup, the model opted for an almost-no-makeup/natural look that consisted of a nude lip shade, light blush and a little eye shadow.

Check out the pictures and videos of Emily Ratajkowski rocking the Anthurium plant top here:

From 1-10, take to the comment section and rate Emily Ratajkowski’s look as well as let us know what you about the styling.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

