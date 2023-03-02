When you are in the glitz and glamour industry, you have to maintain a certain level of fashion sense, and Ana de Armas has not only proved her worth as an actress but also as a fashionista. She enjoys a massive fanbase who admires and follows her. Ana has always tried to put her best fashion foot forward. Today we bring you a throwback photoshoot where Ana looked super s*xy in a fringe dress. Check out below!

Ana received a lot of appreciation for her performance in Blonde where she played Marilyn Monroe’s biopic role. The film got a lot of critical appreciation and the actress also received a few prestigious awards and nominations.

Now, coming back to her look. Ana de Armas has a lot of fan pages, and one such fan page shared a series of pictures from one of her photoshoots on Twitter where the actress can be seen reviving the 60s’ retro vibe. She can be seen wearing a black fringe detailing halter-neck backless dress through which she flaunted her side-b**bs and her flawless smooth back that made us fall in love with her even more. The colour black looks amazing on fair-skinned people as it gives a contrasting effect on them and that’s what happened as Ana wooed us with her charming magic in the black outfit.

Check our the post here:

For accessories, Ana de Armas opted for dainty golden earrings and a stack of golden bracelets that added a charm to the whole look. She kept her makeup fresh and dewy as she can be seen completing her look with a full coverage foundation, blushed and bronzed cheekbones, defined brows, soft pink and brown eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, kohl-rimmed eyes and soft pink lip shade. Ana kept her curled hair open, and let it fall over her neck s*xily.

Ana de Armas knows how to keep her style chic, classy but also hot and s*xy. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!

