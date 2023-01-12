Ana de Armas is one of the most gorgeous Hollywood divas who was leading every headline after featuring in the movie Blonde where she played Marilyn Monroe’s biopic. Ana is once again on the news after walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2023 looking gorgeous. However, now it seems she is on the news after purchasing a plush home in Vermont. Do you know the price of the house? Scroll below to get to know more!

Reportedly, Ana used to live with her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck in his lavish $20 million home in LA’s Pacific Palisades, after she sold her own Venice Beach property on the market. However, post their breakup, Ana has been scouting for a place to have her own home and it seems, she finally has got it.

According to Page Six, a source close to Ana de Armas revealed that the Knives Out actress has bought a plush home in rural Vermont with a whopping amount of $7 million. The insider also shared that the house will feature six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The place expands through 30 acres with breathtaking mountain views, open meadows, forests, trails, and a swimming pool.

As per the listing, the place came fully furnished and with all amenities, and apparently, the house was sold to Ana de Armas back in November. Did you know Ana moved to New York after living in LA for seven years? Yes, that’s right. After shifting, The Gray Man actress shared that the media attention over her breakup with Ben Affleck was affecting too much. Talking to Elle, she had said, “It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out.”

When Ana and Ben broke up in January 2021, the Cuban actress was spotted searching for rental places across LA in the same month. After her move from LA, Ana de Armas also shared that LA always used to make her feel ‘anxious’ like “always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing.”

Well, we hope she can find peace and happiness now in rural Vermont in her own home! What are your thoughts? Let us know!

