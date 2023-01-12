Pop singer Shakira has been going through a tough time as a few days back; the singer found out that her ex Gerard Piqué was allegedly cheating on her while they were in a ‘happy relationship’ back in 2021. It seems she finally got to channel all that frustration through the “BZRP Music Sessions #53”

Bizarrap is an Argentine DJ and record producer who is known for his music sessions, and the first freestyle session was released on 17th November 2018 and starred Kodigo. This time the Whenever Wherever singer joined him.

Shakira’s collaboration with Bizarrap turned out to be a therapy session after what went down in the former’s life recently. The Columbian singer utilised this moment quite well as she’s not known to be a wrapper, yet she expressed herself quite bluntly and did not hold back at all. The Argentine record maker shared it on his Youtube channel, as always.

Accompanied by the futuristic pop-electronica beat, Shakira took a jibe at Piqué as she sang, “A wolf like me doesn’t have time for novices like you/ I was too much for you, that’s why you’re now with someone more like yourself.”

She didn’t stop that as she continued, “You left me in the in-laws as my neighbours, media outlets at my door and in debt with the Treasury/ You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger. Women don’t cry anymore; they cash in.” The entire track was roughly about four minutes long, marking the first collaboration between Shakira and Bizarrap.

Check out her song here:

For the unversed, Shakira and Gerard Piqué went their separate ways in 2022. She met him [former Spanish football player] for the first time in 2010 while making the music video for that year’s official FIFA song, ‘Waka Waka’, and after being together for a decade and having two children, they broke up. A few days back, she found out that her ex-husband was cheating on her a year before they broke up with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

