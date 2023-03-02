The drama surrounding the cast of Don’t Worry Darling seemed to be a never-ending saga. The infamous Spigate controversy involving Harry Styles and Chris Pine took the internet by storm last year. After six long months, Chris has finally addressed Styles’ allegedly spitting on him during the premier of the film in Venice. Scroll down to know what he said!

For the unversed, a video went viral last year where Styles, after returning to his seat, seemed like he spat on Pine, who was seated beside him. After that, Pine’s reaction is what fueled the notion more. He immediately stopped clapping with a weird expression. Although their reps dismissed the controversy by calling it an ‘odd online illusion’, now, hearing Chris’ side of the story would make it more convincing for the people. So let’s see what he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking with Esquire, Chris Pine finally revealed what went down that day and whether Harry Styles actually spit on him or not. He revealed that although it did look like Harry spit on him, he actually leaned in and uttered an inside joke. He then explained the entire scenario.

Chris Pine addressing the Harry Styles Spitgate controversy, on their film Don’t Worry Darling’s press tour said, “Harry did not spit on me. Harry is a very kind guy. I was on the plane, and we’re flying back from Venice, having a great time on the plane, and my publicist wakes me up and says, ‘We have to craft a statement on what happened in Venice’. She showed me the thing and it did look, indeed, like Harry spit on me. He didn’t spit on me. I think Harry leaned down and said, ‘It’s just words isn’t it?’ We had this little joke. We were all jet lagged and trying to answer questions and sometimes when you’re doing these press things your brain goes befuddled, and you start speaking gibberish, so we had a joke: ‘It’s just words’.”

Well, there you finally have it! Chris Pine closing the gates of Harry Styles’ spitgate scandal!

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Dua Lipa Spotted Making Out With Rita Ora’s Ex Boyfriend Romain Gavras, New Couple In Town?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News