Jennifer Lawrence has been a part of a lot of prestigious projects, but apart from being an A-lister actress, she is also known for her goofy and candid nature and her humble personality. She never flaunts or tries to prove anything. She is who she is. JLaw enjoys a massive fanbase who loves and adores her sartorial choice of fashion. Today we bring you to a time when Jennifer walked down the red carpet looking straight out of a fairytale. Scroll below to check it out!

Can we just take a moment to appreciate the beauty JLaw possesses? It’s pretty obvious that whatever she wears she knows how to own it and put her best fashion foot forward, impressing her fandom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence is not so active on social media platforms, but her fans like to shower their praises and love for the actress, and they share her pictures on their fan pages. One such fan page took to their Twitter handle and shared two photos of Jennifer Lawrence from one of her movie premiere looks, where JLaw looked as pretty as it can be in a flowy bluish white coloured gown. Her outfit had featured a deep plunging neckline through which she flaunted her busty cleav*ge and had knotted sleeve detailing. The lower part had a huge flair that added that extra charm to her look.

Real-life Barbie much? Well, we think so!

Check out the picture here:

this jennifer lawrence look was a moment pic.twitter.com/EIip2kHbu3 — Jennifer Lawrence Updates (@JenniferUpdates) April 8, 2022

For makeup, Jennifer Lawrence opted for a full coverage foundation with dollops of peachy blush on the apple of her cheeks, contoured cheekbones, defined brows, soft mauve and brown smokey eyes with kohl-rimmed waterline, and completed the look with peach pink lip shade. For hair, JLaw can be seen in the pictures donning a headband braided bun which she accentuated with floral carnations and accessorised the look with a pair of dainty diamond drops and nothing else as she wanted the whole focus to be on her outfit.

Well, Jennifer Lawrence never misses a chance to make quite a statement with her fashion choices. What do you have to say about that? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson Once Put On A Racy Display As She Boasted Her Curvaceous Figure In A Red Sultry Gown, Uff Someone Call 911 Please!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News