Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence has been one of the most promising names in the showbiz industry. Not only because of her acting skills, that is excellent but the offscreen experiences that she shares. However, the actress has never taken a step back while talking about what she felt. She also went on to confess that she had a crush on Hollywood veteran Larry David.

Back in 2014, Jennifer Lawrence revealed she had a huge celebrity crush and “below the belt” feelings for Seinfeld co-creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star, Larry David. Read on to find out what actually happened.

Jennifer Lawrence appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night to promote her film, Red Sparrow. As the conversation started, the hist offered her shots of Cuban rum which led JLaw to recount a night of flirtation with Larry David. She says, “I was flirting with Larry David all night but it was very one-sided. And then. ‘Amy what do you mean well I’m obsessed with Larry. Was it flirting’ but he’s not obsessed with me.”

When asked about whether Larry knows that she has a crush on him, JLaw says, “I feel like yes”. She later adds, “but I don’t have his number and like he doesn’t flirt back with me. Which is just like fuel for me. I mean that was you know that just gets me going”.

In another interview, Jennifer Lawrence talked about how she texted her friend Amy and talked about Larry David. She revealed, “I gave Larry David my number in front of me. I texted Amy the other night because I was drinking wine. I wrote to her because I was randomly watching career Enthusiasm and I said I have so many s*xual and boyfriend marriage feelings for Larry David”.

