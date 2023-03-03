Jennifer Lopez does not need an introduction. The singer-actor is a Hollywood icon and never fails to impress her fans. Apart from her singing and acting skills, JLo’s fashion choices on the red carpet always become the talk of the event. JLo once turned heads in a sheer lace jumpsuit and left everyone in awe of her look.

JLo began her career with a small appearance in the 1986 film My Little Girl. However, she ventured into the music industry with her studio album On The 6 in 1999. She further rose to fame with her music.

It is safe to say that there is not a piece of cloth that JLo cannot turn into smoking hot. Whether it is a bodysuit or a gown, the On The Floor singer never fails to turn heads with her gorgeous outfits. During the Latin Grammy Awards in 2016, Jennifer Lopez arrived in a sheer jumpsuit with a lace finish by Zuhair Murad Couture and left her fans spellbound.

The sheer jumpsuit had a patchy wine-coloured embroidered pattern through which Jennifer Lopez flaunted her cl*avage. It hugged her body complimenting her curves with flared bottoms that went down to her toes. She ditched accessories and simply carried a gold clutch with her look. She wore a pair of matching platform heels to complete her look.

The Shotgun Wedding star opted for a nude makeup look with bronze highlights. The black smokey eye makeup complimented her outfit and also went along with her nearly-blonde hair. Jennifer Lopez left her locks open and parted them in the centre. While Lopez was not dating her now-husband Ben Affleck, he would have been mesmerised by this stunning look.

