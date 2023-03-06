Jennifer Lopez is one of the most influential celebrities in the world. The singer-actress has made her name in both film and music industries and never fails to turn heads as she arrives in smoking hot dresses. One such dress was in a powder blue colour that made us all drool over JLo’s curves.

After making her acting debut in the late 80s, JLo ventured in the music industry with her first album ‘On The Six’ in 1999. She further rose to fame with her music and some notable movie roles. The actress last starred in Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel.

Jennifer Lopez has made tons of red-carpet appearances and successfully turned heads with them. The actress once left everyone in awe of her style at the American Music Awards in 2015 as she changed ten dresses throughout the show. However, one of the best dresses was a powder blue dress by Charbel Zoe. JLo seemingly went n*ked underneath the dress, which perfectly complimented her hourglass figure and had cut-outs throughout her hips and waist. The full-sleeved gown had criss-cross fabric detailing on its plunging neckline and a mermaid finish at the bottom.

JLo looked nothing less than a dreamy mermaid in the outfit and accessorised it with diamond rings and a pair of earrings. The On The Floor singer completed her look by tying her hair in a neat high bun.

Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) was the host of the 2015 American Music Awards. She did a whopping 10 outfit changes throughout the entire show. Here is one of them… pic.twitter.com/c48xXwS15z — #JLoisComing (@chicagojlover) April 27, 2019

Coming to her makeup, Jennifer Lopez opted for a nude base with cherry-tinted blush and lipstick. She flaunted her jawline with the perfect contouring. The black smokey-eye makeup with thick mascara made her brown eyes pop and surely gave her a killer look.

